Yaoundé - 22 July 2020 -
Telecom

Nexttel, Yup, Airtel Tchad, MTN Congo, others to soon join GimacPay

  • Comments   -   Wednesday, 22 July 2020 11:06

(Business in Cameroon) - By September 2020, many mobile money operators will join GimacPay, the Interbank Electronic Banking Group of Central Africa’s platform that aggregates all payment methods (mobile, cards, and electronic transfers). This was revealed on July 21, by Valentin Mbozo’o (photo), the general manager of the GIMAC group, during an interview.

According to the general manager, the operators concerned are Société Generale’s Yup, Airtel Tchad, MTN Congo, Airtel Congo, and Orange Centrafrique.

 “There are ongoing discussions with the remaining operators, Nexttel Cameroon in particular, so they can seize this opportunity to enhance their services and comply with the regulation,” Valentin Mbozo’o said.

He also explained that since May 2020, the launching of numerous projects has been taking place to integrate banks, microfinance institutions, and fintech to the platform. That way, there would be a large number of participants on the platform, which allows clients of the listed operators to send or receive funds to and from clients of any other member on the platform.

Fourteen financial institutions and mobile money operators participated in the pilot phase of this project. They are Orange Cameroon, MTN Cameroon, CBC, BGFI Gabon, Bicec, UBA, Airtel Gabon, CCEI Bank, NFC Bank, BSCA Bank, CCA Bank, Express Union, TerraPay and Maviance.

S.A.

