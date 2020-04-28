logoBC
Yaoundé - 28 April 2020 -
Cameroon in search of digital solutions in its crusade against Coronavirus

  • Comments   -   Tuesday, 28 April 2020 13:23

(Business in Cameroon) - On 27 April 2020, Yaounde was scheduled to host the closing ceremony of the "Barcamp Cameroon," launched on April 24 by the Minister of Posts and Telecoms (Minpostel), Minette Libom Li Likeng. Sponsored by the Minpostel, this initiative led by young people passionate about ICT and technological innovation aims to contribute to the development of Cameroon, we learn from the organizers.

Articulated around the theme "Digitalizing Cameroon after Covid-19," the goal of this year’s edition is, to "propose ideas and concrete (digital) solutions that can enable Cameroon to manage the crisis caused by Covid-19," official sources reveal.

Participants competed in an online Hackathon on the theme: "Hack the Covid-19 crisis for Cameroon."

"I have high hopes that the results obtained in several areas will help consolidate the application layer that Cameroon needs in the fight against the pandemic," said Minister Libom Li Likeng (photo).

