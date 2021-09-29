Cameroon: MTN partners with Camtel for a domestic roaming strategy

(Business in Cameroon) - Stephen Blewett, CEO of MTN Cameroon, and Judith Yah Sunday épse Achidi, his peer from incumbent telecom operator CAMTEL, signed, on September 28, 2021, in Yaoundé, the memorandum of understanding for the implementation of a domestic roaming system.

“Thanks to that memorandum of understanding, in regions not covered by CAMTEL, a subscriber can access telecom services through MTN’s network,” without even changing their sim cards, we learn.

According to the release issued by the two partners, MTN Cameroon and Camtel are the pioneers of such technology in the Central African region. For Judith Yah Sunday épse Achidi, the domestic roaming solution is a type of infrastructure-sharing system increasingly used by mobile operators worldwide to ensure rapid national coverage.

So, CAMTEL’s presence and network densification strategy will rely on the domestic roaming system to cover places where its networks are not yet available.

This will boost its coverage rate, which was about 65% (55 districts covered out of 58, including the major road axis, university towns, seaside towns, and urban centers) in November 2020.

As for MTN Cameron, its 4G network covers about 60% of the national territory, while its 3G covers a little over 87% against 97.3% for is 2G.

Sylvain Andzongo