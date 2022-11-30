logoBC
Yaoundé - 30 November 2022 -
Telecom

Silicon Mountain Conference 2022 – Orange Cameroun reinforces its promise to the tech innovation industry

Silicon Mountain Conference 2022 – Orange Cameroun reinforces its promise to the tech innovation industry
  • Comments   -   Wednesday, 30 November 2022 15:54

(ORANGE CAMEROON) - The 4th edition of the Silicon Mountain Conference, under the theme “Local solutions for a sustainable digital economy”, was held from the 10th-12th November 2022 and was open to all participants with an extensive schedule across various hubs and locations including ActivSpaces, Jongo Hub, Mountain Hub & the Buea Council.

The highlight of this year’s event was the Silicon Mountain Hackathon sponsored by Orange with a cash prize of 1 million FCFA up for grabs.

Several talented young Cameroonians took part in the #SMCON22 Hackathon, under the theme Hack our City : Develop a solution for Waste Management in the City of Buea.

This year’s winner, Team Semantics, a team mainly comprised of young women in Tech, is an “Uber for waste” service designed to help people living in Buea to find waste collectors easily in real-time, while increasing the visibility of waste collectors.

I take this opportunity to once again congratulate the two runners up, Clean My City and Team Pickam, as well as the other teams on their energy to make this 24-hour hackathon a success.

5entrepot

From the hackathon, to the code battle, and the various workshops and keynote speeches, there was no shortage of evidence of the Cameroon tech and startup industry’s creativity, diversity and innovation.

This comes as Orange Cameroon has continued to build strong relationships with the Silicon Mountain community via partnerships with tech hubs and start-ups like ActivSpaces and Gifted Mom, or through Orange Digital Center programs such as POESAM and Orange Summer Challenge.

We want to thank once more the whole Silicon Mountain Community and the Orange Pulse community at large for contributing to the success of this year’s event and we look forward to the future and better collaboration with these communities.

