logoBC
Yaoundé - 03 November 2020 -
Tourism

Cameroon could generate XAF7.8 bln yearly from sport hunting

Cameroon could generate XAF7.8 bln yearly from sport hunting
  • Comments   -   Tuesday, 03 November 2020 12:06

"The hunting of wild animals for sports can generate considerable economic returns to rural communities and contribute to national GDP. In Cameroon, sport hunting has been estimated to generate $14 million annually (about XAF7.8 billion).” This is an estimate by the World Bank on the potential of sport hunting in Cameroon titled “BEFORE IT’S TOO LATE: Deriving Sustainable Value from Wildlife in the Western Congo Basin.”

 "Hunting provides an economic value to wildlife and protected areas," the Bretton Woods institution explains, adding the need to preserve these areas. Meanwhile, Cameroon is still lagging in seizing the opportunities offered by sport hunting.

Still, in its early stage, sport hunting currently provides fewer revenues to the state compared with the projections made by the World Bank. For instance, during the 2018-2019 hunting season, Cameroon generated XAF696 million from sport hunting, up by 7.7% season-over-season.

Even the XAF835.2 million generated in 2019 were still far from the XAF7.8 billion potential projected in the report.

BRM

Business in Cameroon, Economie, Banking, Energy, Comms, Media, Law, Insurance, Public management, Tourism
back to top

Cameroon could generate XAF7.8 bln yearly from sport hunting

cameroon-could-generate-xaf7-8-bln-yearly-from-sport-hunting
"The hunting of wild animals for sports can generate considerable economic returns to rural communities and contribute to national GDP. In Cameroon, sport...

Cameroon plans to build its 2nd oil refinery in Kribi

cameroon-plans-to-build-its-2nd-oil-refinery-in-kribi
Cameroon plans to build another refinery. Indeed, SONARA (which was the only refinery in the country) was the victim of a fire outbreak on May 31, 2019....

Cameroon: GIZ seeks farm equipment supplier for a cocoa development project

cameroon-giz-seeks-farm-equipment-supplier-for-a-cocoa-development-project
The German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ) recently issued a call for tenders to select a company that will supply farm equipment in the...

Cameroon: Government announces strategic merger between Sodecoton and Cicam to create an industrial cotton-textile pole by 2030

cameroon-government-announces-strategic-merger-between-sodecoton-and-cicam-to-create-an-industrial-cotton-textile-pole-by-2030
In the framework of its 2020-2030 national development strategy, Cameroon announces that there will be a strategic merger between Société de développement...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n92: October 2020

Crowfunding A solution for young entrepreneurs

Serge Esso, rising lobbyist


Investir au Cameroun n102 Octobre 2020

Financement participatif Une solution pour les jeunes entrepreneurs

Serge Esso, le lobbyiste qui monte