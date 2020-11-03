cameroon-could-generate-xaf7-8-bln-yearly-from-sport-hunting

"The hunting of wild animals for sports can generate considerable economic returns to rural communities and contribute to national GDP. In Cameroon, sport hunting has been estimated to generate $14 million annually (about XAF7.8 billion).” This is an estimate by the World Bank on the potential of sport hunting in Cameroon titled “BEFORE IT’S TOO LATE: Deriving Sustainable Value from Wildlife in the Western Congo Basin.”

"Hunting provides an economic value to wildlife and protected areas," the Bretton Woods institution explains, adding the need to preserve these areas. Meanwhile, Cameroon is still lagging in seizing the opportunities offered by sport hunting.

Still, in its early stage, sport hunting currently provides fewer revenues to the state compared with the projections made by the World Bank. For instance, during the 2018-2019 hunting season, Cameroon generated XAF696 million from sport hunting, up by 7.7% season-over-season.

Even the XAF835.2 million generated in 2019 were still far from the XAF7.8 billion potential projected in the report.

BRM