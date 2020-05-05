logoBC
Yaoundé - 05 May 2020 -
Tourism

Cameroon has 900 tourist sites, tourism operators reveal

  • Comments   -   Tuesday, 05 May 2020 08:29

(Business in Cameroon) - Cameroon has a potential of 900 recommendable and visitable tourist sites. The estimate was presented by operators of the tourism sector during a meeting on April 30, 2020, in Yaoundé, to find solutions for the revival of the sector hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

Thanks to this potential, tourist arrivals have doubled over the last 10 years from 500,000 in 2010 to 1.1 million at end-2019, the operators disclosed.

Due to the coronavirus, they expect this increase in the number of arrivals to come to a halt since the tourism and accommodation sector is the most affected by this pandemic.

As proof of this forecast, the operators indicate that since the confirmation of the first case in early March, two-thirds of the hotels in Douala have stopped operations.

