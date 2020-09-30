Yaoundé city hall creates tourist information office to promote tourist sites and local specificities

(Business in Cameroon) - Yaoundé city hall, in collaboration with the association of Cameroonian tourist guides, recently created the first-ever tourist information office by a decentralized territorial community in Cameroon.

With the office, Yaoundé authorities aim to promote tourist resources by providing information to tourists and publishing various communication tools to promote various sites and local specificities.

The office was created on the sidelines of the celebration of the 41st edition of the World Tourism Day on September 27, 2020. In Cameroon, the theme of the celebration was “Tourism and local development.”

BRM