logoBC
Yaoundé - 05 December 2022 -
Trade

Chad was Cameroon's top African buyer in 2021 (official data)

Chad was Cameroon's top African buyer in 2021 (official data)
  • Comments   -   Monday, 05 December 2022 17:01

(Business in Cameroon) - Last year, 3.8% of Cameroon’s African exports went to Chad. In terms of volume, this corresponds to 228,000 tons of goods, making this country the main destination for Cameroonian exports on the continent in 2021.

For these shipments, the state collected a total of CFA90.6 billion, we learned from the national statistics agency (INS). The second main buyer on the continent over the period was Nigeria, with 122,800 tons of goods (0.8% of Cameroon’s exports to African countries). Next comes the CAR, which captured 79,900 tons of goods for a total amount of CFA30.4 billion, Senegal (69,600 tons for CFA17.1 billion), and Gabon (38,900 tons for CFA27.2 billion).

However, the INS points out, "trade with African countries remains quite weak. In 2021, Cameroon’s exports to African countries represent only 9.7% of total export earnings, including 7.3% to other CEMAC countries and 0.8% to Nigeria.” The stats agency also warns that "this may not reflect the real level of trade, mainly because of the porous nature of borders, which leads to cross-border trade not recorded in customs statistics.”

BRM

back to top

Chad was Cameroon's top African buyer in 2021 (official data)

chad-was-cameroon-s-top-african-buyer-in-2021-official-data
Last year, 3.8% of Cameroon’s African exports went to Chad. In terms of volume, this corresponds to 228,000 tons of goods, making this country the main...

Social security: Govt speeds up the registration of insured persons with digitalization

social-security-govt-speeds-up-the-registration-of-insured-persons-with-digitalization
In 2022, Cameroon’s National Social Security Fund (CNPS) registered 54,000 new policyholders in its portfolio, including 17,570 voluntary policyholders...

Cameroon: Globeleq to trim local staff by 60%

cameroon-globeleq-to-trim-local-staff-by-60
The local branch of Globeleq in Cameroon announced it has launched a restructuring process. The independent electricity producer -70% owned by British...

Cameroon maintains less than 1% of the road network in 2022, due to poor financing

cameroon-maintains-less-than-1-of-the-road-network-in-2022-due-to-poor-financing
Cameroonian Prime Minister Joseph Dion Ngute reported last November 25 that maintenance works were performed on 810 km of roads in the country this year...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n110: April 2022

Covid-19, war in Europe: Some Cameroonian firms will suffer

Albert Zeufack: “Today, the most important market is in Asia”


Investir au Cameroun n120: Avril 2022

Covid-19, guerre en Europe : des entreprises camerounaises vont souffrir

Albert Zeufack: « Le marché le plus important aujourd’hui, c’est l’Asie »