Chad was Cameroon's top African buyer in 2021 (official data)

(Business in Cameroon) - Last year, 3.8% of Cameroon’s African exports went to Chad. In terms of volume, this corresponds to 228,000 tons of goods, making this country the main destination for Cameroonian exports on the continent in 2021.

For these shipments, the state collected a total of CFA90.6 billion, we learned from the national statistics agency (INS). The second main buyer on the continent over the period was Nigeria, with 122,800 tons of goods (0.8% of Cameroon’s exports to African countries). Next comes the CAR, which captured 79,900 tons of goods for a total amount of CFA30.4 billion, Senegal (69,600 tons for CFA17.1 billion), and Gabon (38,900 tons for CFA27.2 billion).

However, the INS points out, "trade with African countries remains quite weak. In 2021, Cameroon’s exports to African countries represent only 9.7% of total export earnings, including 7.3% to other CEMAC countries and 0.8% to Nigeria.” The stats agency also warns that "this may not reflect the real level of trade, mainly because of the porous nature of borders, which leads to cross-border trade not recorded in customs statistics.”

BRM