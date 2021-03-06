logoBC
Yaoundé - 06 March 2021 -
Transport

Camair Co adds Bafoussam to the list of its domestic routes

  • Comments   -   Friday, 05 March 2021 14:24

(Business in Cameroon) - State-owned airlines Camair Co seems to be gradually recovering from its bad years. Indeed, on March 4, 2021, the carrier announced that on March 17, 2021, it will resume flights to and from Bafoussam, thrice weekly (on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays).

By resuming flights to that destination, Camair-Co is increasing the number of its domestic routes after an eight-month activity cessation (in 2020) due to financial constraints and the coronavirus pandemic. The resumption of the Bafoussam line comes almost two months after the carrier resumed flights to three northern destinations (Adamaoua, the North, and the Far north).  

Camair Co is thus reinforcing its position on domestic routes, in compliance with the instructions given by the President of the Republic in late 2020, to focus solely on domestic flights to facilitate mobility in the country. The carrier now serves six of the country's ten regions.

Before the activity cessation in 2020, the carrier was serving seven of the 10 regional capitals in Cameroon. Only  Bertoua (East), Ebolowa (South), and Buea (Southwest) were not served but now Bamenda (Northwest) has joined the list, because of safety reasons.

Let’s note that the airlines’ financial situation has been deteriorating since the launch of its operations in 2011. According to its auditor, its debt at the end of 2018 was XAF110 billion, with a provisional debt of XAF5 billion in 2019 and XAF12 billion in H1-2020.  

S.A.

