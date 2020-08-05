logoBC
Yaoundé - 05 August 2020 -
Nigerian “Ibom Air” plans routes to the CEMAC region via Libreville and Douala

Nigerian “Ibom Air” plans routes to the CEMAC region via Libreville and Douala
  Wednesday, 05 August 2020 16:21

(Business in Cameroon) - Ibom Air currently deploys a fleet of five 90-seat Bombardier CRJ900 regional jets,” an article published on Forbes on August 4, informed.

According to the article, the airlines is extending its operations in Nigeria and plans to open routes to the CEMAC region, via Cameroon and Gabon notably, and “maybe up to East Africa eventually.”

“We will start with some of the nearby destinations like Accra [in Ghana], Libreville in Gabon, Douala in Cameroon,” said George Uriesi, Chief Operating Officer of Ibom Air.  “We will do that with the CRJs,” he added.

Ibom Air started operations in June 2019 thanks to funding from the government of Akwa Ibom, Nigeria’s largest oil-producing state. Their operations were stopped by the coronavirus pandemic but resumed in July. It then launched one of the two routes it was planning before the coronavirus pandemic, the routes to Calabar namely.

Calabar became the airline’s fourth scheduled destination last month, joining capital city Abuja, financial hub Lagos, and Uyo, the state capital of Akwa Ibom,” the article informs.

Sylvain Andzongo

