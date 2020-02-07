CAR’s import-export traffic from Kribi deep seaport grew by 70% between 2018 and 2019

(Business in Cameroon) - Over a period of one year, the Central African republic’s import-export traffic from the Kribi deep seaport has grown by nearly 70%. This is revealed by the Autonomous Port of Kribi (PAK), the public company that manages the port platform commissioned in March 2018 in the southern Cameroonian seaside town.

This rapid growth in the volumes of goods embarked or disembarked by Central African Republic’s economic operators at the Kribi port platform is essentially visible at the container terminal. Indeed, PAK figures reveal that the number of 20-foot equivalent containers belonging to Central African Republic’s economic operators handled at the Kribi terminal has almost tripled in one year.

This volume increased from 386 containers in 2018 to 991 containers in 2019, including 276 containers for export. As is the case for all export activity on this platform, the product most exported by the CAR economic operators from the deep seaport is timber and its derivatives.

This performance is to be linked to the tariff reductions granted to Central African Republic’s operators by the PAK. These reductions include a 30% reduction on goods, 25% on stevedoring and 75% on parking penalties.

BRM