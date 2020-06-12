logoBC
Yaoundé - 12 June 2020 -
Transport

Camrail renovates 11 passenger cars in preparation for the relaunch of the Yaoundé-Douala express train

(Business in Cameroon) - Camrail, the Cameroonian rail carrier, recently completed the renovation of 11 passenger cars to relaunch the express train linking Yaoundé and Douala, the country's two capitals.

The works, which cost CFAF1.1 billion, were entirely carried out in the company's workshops in Bassa-Douala, "with the cooperation of Cameroonian companies with proven expertise in the field," Camrail explains.

The renovated train is constituted of a bar-restaurant, four first-class cars, four second-class cars, a generator van, and a van dedicated to parcels and luggage, according to official sources.

"Camrail's teams are currently carrying out technical and acceptance tests for the usual pre-circulation work. It will then be up to the authorities and the State of Cameroon to decide on the date of entry into service of the express train between Douala and Yaoundé while waiting for the completion of the projects to acquire 25 new passenger cars from CIM-SSRT, a Franco-Korean company, and 5 railcar modules from the Swiss company Stadler," indicates the railway company controlled by the Bolloré group.

As a reminder, launched on May 5, 2014, the express train linking the two main cities of Cameroon in 3 hours, twice a day, had been a great success. However, the adventure was interrupted on October 21, 2016, following an accident in the town of Eseka, in the central region. Officially, this railway disaster caused 79 deaths and 600 injuries.

BRM

