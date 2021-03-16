camair-co-leases-a-37-seat-aircraft-to-densify-the-domestic-network

(Business in Cameroon) - State-owned airlines Camair Co recently received the 37-seat Embraer with registration number TJ-AKK, which it leased (with its crew) from Equatorial Guinean company Cronos Airlines, from which it previously leased a 50-seat Embraer in 2019.

This new plane complements the Boeing 737-300 the airlines leased, in September 2020, from Ukrainian carrier Jonika. It will help Camair Co densify its domestic network.

Let’s note that tomorrow March 17, 2021, the airlines is scheduled to reopen routes to and from Bafoussam. According to the schedule, there will be three weekly flights (Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays) to and from the regional capital of Western Cameroon. Therefore, the airlines’ domestic network will include six of the 10 regions of Cameroon.

BRM