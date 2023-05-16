logoBC
Yaoundé - 16 May 2023 -
Transport

First automated toll booths set to be delivered this year

First automated toll booths set to be delivered this year
  • Comments   -   Tuesday, 16 May 2023 17:14

(Business in Cameroon) - Construction work on the first seven automated toll booths in Cameroon has reached a completion rate of 59%, official data from the Ministry of Public Works showed. According to forecasts, a completion rate of 72% should be reached by June 2023. This confirms that the first booths will indeed be delivered this year in the localities of Mbankomo, Boumnyebel, Edéa, Nsimalen, Nkometou, Tiko, and Mbanga.

Phase II of the project, which also consists of the construction of seven other automatic toll booths in the localities of Bayangam, Bafia, Manjo, Bandja, Matazen, Foumbot, and Dschang, will start as soon as Phase I is completed. The project, we learned, will help secure toll revenues and limit fraud.

As a reminder, these 14 automated tolls are being built on the most revenue-generating stations. Valued at CFA42 billion overall, the project is carried out by Tollcam, a joint venture set up by the Razel BEC-Egis Projects consortium.

The partnership contract signed with the State of Cameroon stipulates that Tollcam will manage the tolls for 20 years, including 2 years for the execution of works and 18 years for operation.

BRM

back to top

Agribusiness ex-factory prices grew 10.2% YoY in Q4 2022

agribusiness-ex-factory-prices-grew-10-2-yoy-in-q4-2022
The factory gate prices of agribusiness products rose by 10.2% yoy in the fourth quarter of 2022, according to the Industrial Producer Price Index (IPPI)...

First automated toll booths set to be delivered this year

first-automated-toll-booths-set-to-be-delivered-this-year
Construction work on the first seven automated toll booths in Cameroon has reached a completion rate of 59%, official data from the Ministry of Public...

E. Guinea’s Bange drives over 3,200% MoM surge in Bvmac transactions in April 2023

e-guinea-s-bange-drives-over-3-200-mom-surge-in-bvmac-transactions-in-april-2023
The total value of transactions carried out on the equity segment of the regional stock market Bvmac reached CFA1.052 billion in April 2023, according to...

PHP still leads the banana market in Q1 2023, despite yoy decline

php-still-leads-the-banana-market-in-q1-2023-despite-yoy-decline
Plantations du Haut Penja (PHP), the local subsidiary of French group Compagnie fruitière de Marseille, exported 42,977 tons of bananas between January...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n110: April 2022

Covid-19, war in Europe: Some Cameroonian firms will suffer

Albert Zeufack: “Today, the most important market is in Asia”


Investir au Cameroun n120: Avril 2022

Covid-19, guerre en Europe : des entreprises camerounaises vont souffrir

Albert Zeufack: « Le marché le plus important aujourd’hui, c’est l’Asie »