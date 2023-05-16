first-automated-toll-booths-set-to-be-delivered-this-year

(Business in Cameroon) - Construction work on the first seven automated toll booths in Cameroon has reached a completion rate of 59%, official data from the Ministry of Public Works showed. According to forecasts, a completion rate of 72% should be reached by June 2023. This confirms that the first booths will indeed be delivered this year in the localities of Mbankomo, Boumnyebel, Edéa, Nsimalen, Nkometou, Tiko, and Mbanga.

Phase II of the project, which also consists of the construction of seven other automatic toll booths in the localities of Bayangam, Bafia, Manjo, Bandja, Matazen, Foumbot, and Dschang, will start as soon as Phase I is completed. The project, we learned, will help secure toll revenues and limit fraud.

As a reminder, these 14 automated tolls are being built on the most revenue-generating stations. Valued at CFA42 billion overall, the project is carried out by Tollcam, a joint venture set up by the Razel BEC-Egis Projects consortium.

The partnership contract signed with the State of Cameroon stipulates that Tollcam will manage the tolls for 20 years, including 2 years for the execution of works and 18 years for operation.

BRM