Cameroon creates a new secured sticker to limit fraud in the vehicles’ technical inspection field

(Business in Cameroon) - In Cameroon, the Minister of Transport, Jean Ernest Ngallé Bibehe recently announced the entry into force of a new sticker proving the technical inspection of vehicles has been done.

This sticker, more secure we learn, is aimed at reducing the frauds in the vehicle inspection field.

The official also handed adequate equipment to police forces, thanks to which it can be checked if vehicles have passed the technical inspection.

In recent years, the technical inspection of vehicles has considerably deteriorated in the country. Networks -sometimes set up with the complicity of the agents of Vehicle technical control centres- were created where the sticker was illegally delivered without vehicles being checked. Some of the guilty centres were even suspended for 1-month.

This is one of the reasons for the increase in road accidents in the country. According to official figures, 20% of the accidents are caused by the poor state of the vehicles. To renew the vehicles circulating on Cameroonian roads, the country recently reduced customs tariffs.

BRM