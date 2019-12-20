Cameroon: Transport ministry plans XAF9.5 bln investment for promising projects in 2020

(Business in Cameroon) - In 2020, the ministry of transport will consecrate XAF9.5 billion out of its overall budget for the financial year (XAF13.9 billion) to investment projects. This was revealed by the minister of transport Jean Ernest Masséna Ngallè Bibéhè (photo), before the parliament, days ago while presenting the priority axes of his ministerial department for the 2020 financial year.

“Promising projects aimed at building and rehabilitating certain transport infrastructure, enhancing safety and security in the various modes of transport and making meteorological data available” are part of the budget programme for the 2020 financial year, the official said.

According to Jean Ernest Masséna Ngallè Bibéhè, in the maritime sub-sector, emphasis will be placed on the execution of the second phase of Kribi deepsea port's extension projects, the rehabilitation of the maritime sub-district of Manoka, the establishment of a channel dredging authority in the port of Douala.

In the air sub-sector, in addition to revitalizing the national airline, Camair-Co, the Ministry of Transport plans to rehabilitate Cameroon's airports in order to bring them up to the standards prescribed by the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO).

As for the railway sub-sector, the government intends to acquire new rolling stock for Camrail and update its National Railway Plan.

Finally, in the road sub-sector, the ministry envisages, among other things, the development of a specific programme dedicated to road and road safety management in order to significantly reduce the number of road fatalities and the implementation of a mass interurban transport strategy.

Romuald Ngueyap