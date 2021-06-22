logoBC
Yaoundé - 22 June 2021 -
Transport

The Port of Douala posts a XAF6.3 bln net profit for 2020

The Port of Douala posts a XAF6.3 bln net profit for 2020
  • Comments   -   Tuesday, 22 June 2021 11:47

(Business in Cameroon) - In 2020, the Port of Douala recorded a XAF6.3 billion net profit. This is revealed in the official communique published at the end of the meeting, on June 17, 2021, of the administrative board of the Port Authority of Douala (PAD, which manages the port infrastructure.

This profit is up by XAF1 billion year on year. Indeed, in its report on the 2019 performance of state-owned companies and institutions, the technical committee for the rehabilitation of public and para-public companies (CTR) indicates that for the operation year ending December 31, 2019, the Port of Douala recorded a XAF5.3 billion net profit.

The PAD administrate board did not explain the factors that facilitated such performance despite the coronavirus pandemic, which strongly disrupted international logistics chains. However, this performance could be due to better management of the container terminal, now assumed by the PAD through a delegated management authority. The performance could also be due to the insourcing of dredging operations, which were previously subcontracted to external operators deemed too costly.

BRM

back to top

Towards the normalization of Chad-Cameroon’s commercial exchange with the reopening of Cameroon’s side of the Ngueli border

towards-the-normalization-of-chad-cameroon-s-commercial-exchange-with-the-reopening-of-cameroon-s-side-of-the-ngueli-border
On June 20, 2021, Jean Lazare Ndongo Ndongo, Prefect of the department of Logone et Chari, officially reopened the Cameroonian side of the Ngueli bridge...

Cameroon: Government offers 12 months of free broadband internet connection to Silicon Mountain startups

cameroon-government-offers-12-months-of-free-broadband-internet-connection-to-silicon-mountain-startups
To facilitate the development of their various projects, the Cameroonian government is offering 12 months of free broadband internet connection to...

The Port of Douala posts a XAF6.3 bln net profit for 2020

the-port-of-douala-posts-a-xaf6-3-bln-net-profit-for-2020
In 2020, the Port of Douala recorded a XAF6.3 billion net profit. This is revealed in the official communique published at the end of the meeting, on June...

NHPC to build non-billable 4.5MW hydropower plant exclusively for surrounding communities in the framework of the Nachtigal Hydropower project

nhpc-to-build-non-billable-4-5mw-hydropower-plant-exclusively-for-surrounding-communities-in-the-framework-of-the-nachtigal-hydropower-project
An additional 4.5MW hydropower plant will be built in the framework of the Nachtigal Hydropower project. The information was disclosed to some...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n100: May 2021

These Cameroonian startups raise billions

Agro-industry and land rights


Investir au Cameroun n110: Mai 2021

Ces start-ups camerounaises qui lèvent des milliards

Agro-industrie et droits fonciers