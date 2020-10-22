logoBC
Yaoundé - 22 October 2020 -
Transport

Bolloré Transport & Logistics Cameroon wins contract to manage WFP’s deliveries in the Gulf of Guinea

Bolloré Transport & Logistics Cameroon wins contract to manage WFP’s deliveries in the Gulf of Guinea
  • Comments   -   Thursday, 22 October 2020 13:46

(Business in Cameroon) - Following a call for tenders, the World Food Program (WFP) awarded the Cameroonian subsidiary of the French logistician Bolloré Transport & Logistics (BTL Cameroon) the contract to manage the customs clearance, handling, storage, and delivery of its cargo in the Gulf of Guinea.

According to BLT Cameroon, which reveals the information in its newsletter, this contract covers shipments to Cameroon, Chad, Central African Republic, Congo, and Nigeria, where the WFP is feeding hundreds of thousands of refugees fleeing the various socio-political crisis in their countries.

 "We are used to managing complex projects for large international groups, importers and exporters. All these provided us with hands-on experience and professionalism for perfect mastery of the supply chain. Beyond these operational aspects, we offer the best value for money," says Nadia Omikounlé Youmbi, commercial project manager at BTL Cameroon.

BRM

back to top

Bolloré Transport & Logistics Cameroon wins contract to manage WFP’s deliveries in the Gulf of Guinea

bollore-transport-logistics-cameroon-wins-contract-to-manage-wfp-s-deliveries-in-the-gulf-of-guinea
Following a call for tenders, the World Food Program (WFP) awarded the Cameroonian subsidiary of the French logistician Bolloré Transport & Logistics...

Cameroon: Three additional cocoa Post-Harvest Treatment Centres of Excellence to be built in 2021

cameroon-three-additional-cocoa-post-harvest-treatment-centres-of-excellence-to-be-built-in-2021
Cameroon’s sixth cocoa Post-Harvest Treatment Centre of Excellence is scheduled to be inaugurated today October 22, 2020, in Ntui (a cocoa producing area...

Cameroon: Banana exports dropped by about 19.5 k tons YoY in Jan-Sep 2020

cameroon-banana-exports-dropped-by-about-19-5-k-tons-yoy-in-jan-sep-2020
Banana exporters in Cameroon exported 136,048 tons of the products between January and September 2020, according to data compiled by the Banana...

Digital customs duty collection system: Has Paul Biya saved 20% of mobile network providers’ turnover?

digital-customs-duty-collection-system-has-paul-biya-saved-20-of-mobile-network-providers-turnover
On October 19, 2020, the Cameroonian Head of State, Paul Biya, ordered the suspension of the reform aimed at collecting customs duties on uncleared mobile...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n92: October 2020

Crowfunding A solution for young entrepreneurs

Serge Esso, rising lobbyist


Investir au Cameroun n102 Octobre 2020

Financement participatif Une solution pour les jeunes entrepreneurs

Serge Esso, le lobbyiste qui monte