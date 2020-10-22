Bolloré Transport & Logistics Cameroon wins contract to manage WFP’s deliveries in the Gulf of Guinea

(Business in Cameroon) - Following a call for tenders, the World Food Program (WFP) awarded the Cameroonian subsidiary of the French logistician Bolloré Transport & Logistics (BTL Cameroon) the contract to manage the customs clearance, handling, storage, and delivery of its cargo in the Gulf of Guinea.

According to BLT Cameroon, which reveals the information in its newsletter, this contract covers shipments to Cameroon, Chad, Central African Republic, Congo, and Nigeria, where the WFP is feeding hundreds of thousands of refugees fleeing the various socio-political crisis in their countries.

"We are used to managing complex projects for large international groups, importers and exporters. All these provided us with hands-on experience and professionalism for perfect mastery of the supply chain. Beyond these operational aspects, we offer the best value for money," says Nadia Omikounlé Youmbi, commercial project manager at BTL Cameroon.

BRM