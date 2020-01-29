Douala : Start-up Bee Sarl steps in to revolutionize motorbike-taxi service in Cameroon

(Business in Cameroon) - In Douala, trips on motorbike-Taxis are frequent. Much of the population, by the way, prefer that transport method to avoid jams during rush hours.

To modernize the activity, which is the main cause for disorder in the town, Cameroonian start-up Bee Sarl has launched a VIP motorbike taxi service. Via a mobile app or a call center, this startup provides motorbike-taxi and drivers to clients for their travel.

Unlike ordinary motorbike-taximen, Bee network’s drivers are recognizable thanks to their yellow jacket and black helmet. Also, helmets are available for the client’s protection.

At the end of the trip, the client can rank the driver based on criteria such as punctuality or driving style. Only operational in Douala for the time being, Bee Sarl VIP motorbike-taxi services could soon be extended to Yaoundé and other cities in Cameroon, according to the promoters.

This startup would soon have to face competition from a top competitor - the French Heetch - whose VIP motorbike-taxi service is being launched in Cameroon.

BRM