Yango won the Best Digital Urban Transport Application award in Cameroon

(YANGO ) - During the 12th edition of the ASCOM PRIZE on Friday, 29th April at the Prince de Galles Hotel in Douala, the Yango application won the pan-African prize for excellence in communication in the Best Digital Urban Transport Application category. Each year, this ceremony is organized by the Association of Communicators of Cameroon, to reward the key players in communication and business.

The service was launched in Cameroon on 15th of November 2021 and now operates in two cities - Douala and Yaounde. Since then thousands of users have appreciated the advantages of Yango as a safe, comfortable and affordable way to travel around the city. Like in many countries in Cameroon, Yango works with local partners - transportation providers that work with licensed taxis. This way hundreds of drivers got the opportunity to find more customers and earn more every day.

Didier Theze, the Regional Manager for Yango in Cameroon.

“We are really happy that so many users in Cameroon now appreciated the real change that Yango brought to everyday life, improving transport accessibility in the city for users and creating new working places for drivers. We will continue to work hard to improve our service in the country to justify that great trust and support that thousands of our clients give us every day by choosing Yango.”

Yango is an international information service for ordering taxis online which operates in 19 countries across Europe, Central Asia, the Middle East and Africa (Ivory Coast, Ghana, Cameroon, Senegal, Zambia and Angola). Unlike other online services available, Yango app uses its own mapping, routing, and navigation as well as smart order distribution. These technologies significantly reduce the net cost of the trip and the time that a driver spends seeking a customer, heading to the next customer, or driving a customer to his/her destination. Yango’s efficient routing and similar technologies ensure efficient use of drivers’ time while providing predictable and affordable service to riders.