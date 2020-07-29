Sylvestre NGOUCHINGHE, All hail the king of the frozen fish industry

(Business in Cameroon) - This former small shop owner now controls nearly 80% of Cameroon’s frozen fish market. He is the man behind Congelcam, an import company that holds a firm grip on the country’s frozen fish supply chain. Indeed, it is impossible to miss the Congelcam logo while shopping for frozen fish, both in urban markets and the remote parts of Cameroon.

As a result of his near-monopoly in the local market, Sylvestre Ngouchinghe has become an essential partner of the State in terms of fish supplies to the people of Cameroon, as well as in the fight against the high cost of living.

Concerning the latter, the Cameroonian Ministry of trade said that a shortage, or an increase in prices of the “maquereau 5 plus,” a cheap mackerel consumed by 75% of the population, could spark hunger riots in the country; A legit claim considering that rice and fish are the two food products that Cameroon imports the most.