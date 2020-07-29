Emmanuel PEUGHOUIA, The first Cameroonian to invest in cement production

(Business in Cameroon) - He is the man behind the Quifeurou hardware chain whose first store was opened in 1983 in Bafoussam, western Cameroon. Emmanual Peughouia is his name and he is the only Cameroonian investor to own a stake in Medcem Cameroon, the cement plant controlled by Turk group Eren Holding - a factory that is located on the Wouri riverbank in Douala and which was inaugurated on December 16, 2016.

According to Peughouia, the partnership, which “combines the Turks’ expertise in cement production with Cameroon’s experience regarding the distribution of construction materials, makes him the very first Cameroonian to have ever invested in the country’s cement production industry. We are proud to be the first Cameroonian operator to invest in this sector which was, for many decades, inaccessible to local investors, commented the man who now competes against heavyweights such as Morocco’s Adohha group (Cimaf), Nigeria’s Dangote Cement (owned by Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote), and LafargeHolcim Maroc Africa (LMHA).