Aurélie CHAZAI, The brilliant mind behind Chazai & Partners

(Business in Cameroon) - After working for big law firms in France, this lawyer and legal adviser decided to return and serve her country in 2017. On her return, she founded her firm, Chazai & Partners, which provides legal counseling to private and public institutions. In an interview with Business in Cameroon last December, the afro-optimist declared: “Our goal was to provide a different economic offer. We wanted to make sure that economic operators have access to local experts for their major transactions, instead of resorting to firms based in London or Paris.”

“We try to reassure foreign investors by telling them that not all is bad in Cameroon, that there are some people, both public authorities and civil servants, who do their jobs very well. So, they can discuss with serious and competent people, who can support their investments in Cameroon,” she added.