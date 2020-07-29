Lynda AMADAGANA OLEMBA, A lawyer with expertise in mining, energy, and infrastructure

(Business in Cameroon) - Lynda Amadagna Olemba recently launched A&P, a business law firm regrouping a team of seasoned lawyers. “Our firm specializes in business law, providing both counseling and litigation services. Our focus is on the energy, mining, and infrastructure sectors, as well as on sports law,” explained the Cameroonian lawyer who gained valuable experience by working for renowned firms abroad for many years.

A&P provides an alternative for local investors, private firms, and the government who often have to hire international firms for deals and projects in the mining, power, and infrastructure sectors. The law firm which has unveiled its ambition to expand in Central Africa already has among its customers, major companies such as Eneo, Actis, Fayat-Egis, and Eramet. In addition to Cameroon, A&P has offices in Paris, France.