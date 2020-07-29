Judith YAH SUNDAY, The puppet master who controls fiber optics in Cameroon Since December 2018, she has been heading the State-owned telecom operator Cameroon

(Business in Cameroon) - Telecommunications (Camtel). The firm has exclusive rights to manage optical fiber in the country. Her name is Judith Yah Sunday.

In addition to holding the decision power over the technology that is essential to telecom operators, Camtel’s managing director has wide margins to develop activities as a fully-fledged telecom operator. For example, the firm which is Cameroon’s only landline operator was recently awarded a 4G license and thus rivals MTN, Orange, and Nextel who already have access to the optical fiber.