Jacques JONATHAN NYEMB, The preferred adviser of business owners

(Business in Cameroon) - After working for many renowned law firms abroad, Jacques Jonathan Nyemb returned to Cameroon in 2016. The young business attorney then joined the Nyemb firm, founded by his father, where he advises businesses and governments on financial and commercial matters such as how to launch and grow a business, investment projects, private equity investments, and structured financing.

“In African economies, less financialized than in Europe or North America, the business attorney is the preferred adviser business owners” go to, said the 32-year old Harvard graduate. It should be emphasized that he is the youngest member of the board of the Groupement Inter-Patronal du Cameroun, the country’s largest employers’ association.