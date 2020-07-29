Bony DASCHACO, The communication expert behind Acmar Media Group

(Business in Cameroon) - For many years, Bony Daschaco was featured in the Choiseul 100 African leaders of tomorrow as CEO of Acmar Media Group which he fully controls. The firm is an Advertising Marketing & Media Communication Agency.

In Cameroon, the clients of the young Cameroonian include famous companies. Acmar Media Group is present in 22 countries, in West and Central Africa.

Already well known in the African economic world, the discreet businessman now dreams of expanding his agency and enabling it to stand toe to toe with big international agencies that still dominate the African market.