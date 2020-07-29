Patrice YANTHO, He who whispers in the ears of investors

(Business in Cameroon) - A few years ago, this ex-banker founded JMJ Africa, a consulting firm that he runs as CEO. Before that, Yantho was the chief of corporate finance and infrastructure financing at KPMG’s Francophone Africa division. Though discreet by nature, the businessman played a major role in many investment projects carried out in Cameroon in recent years. These include Atlantic Cocoa, the cocoa processing factory built by Ivorian billionaire Koné Dossongui in the Kribi industrial zone.

Patrice Yantho also has a hand in Sicamec’s ongoing project to build an air-conditioner-refrigerator-freezer assembly unit in the Kribi industrial zone. The same goes for the Douala Grand Mall project which is an investment of the British Fund Actis. Yantho is part of the team of experts set up to monitor the mall’s construction. He also helps to restructure companies in difficulty.