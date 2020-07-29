Alphonse NAFACK, The Lord of bankers

(Business in Cameroon) - Alphonse Nafack is the managing director of Afriland First Bank, a position he has been occupying for some years now. The lender he oversees is the fifth biggest in Cameroon, in terms of market shares. As such, the bank -with a majority capital detained by Cameroonians- rivals multinationals operating in the country. It is also the main source of financing of CEMAC States on the regional public securities market.

Alphonse Nafack is also the president (since 2015) of the Professional Association of Credit Institutions of Cameroon (APECCAM). The banker is therefore the spokesperson of all 15 lenders operating in the country - lenders who greatly contribute to the development of the local economic fabric, mainly through the loans they give economic operators.