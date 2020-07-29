Nadine TINEN, A career in the high ranks of the tax auditing sector

(Business in Cameroon) - The name Nadine Tinen is often associated with the Francophone Africa branch of PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), a London-based multinational network of firms providing auditing, accounting, and consulting services. She joined the firm in 1996, shortly after completing her studies in tax law at the University of Burgundy. Her passion for work and perfectionist character propelled her to the top of the sector and made her one of the best tax experts in her country, Cameroon.

Tinen currently steers PwC's transformation in the French-speaking parts of the sub-Saharan Africa region. Her various actions in this framework aim at better supporting the firm’s clients during their transformation, their digital transformation especially. The top executive is in charge of a team of more than 700 people spread across 10 African countries but which operates in 17 of them. Leveraging her strong leadership skills, she empowers other African women who she believes have a major role to play in Africa’s development.