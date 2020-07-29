Nemesius MOUENDI MOUENDI, The corporate finance specialist

(Business in Cameroon) - Nemesius Mouendi Mouendi has acquired extensive expertise in the audit of private and public organizations. This experience has been constantly put at the service of central administrations and decentralized local authorities in Cameroon and elsewhere. At the moment, he is in charge of all of Deloitte’s operations in Central Africa, relative to the public sector, the energy and infrastructure industries.

In 1992, Mouendi Mouendi completed studies in engineering at Centrale Supelec, one of the most prestigious engineering schools in France, earning a Master's degree in electrical and electronic engineering. Also, toward the end of his time at Centrale Supelec, he enrolled at Science Po, where he obtained another Masters in International Finance. After that, he entered the audit and accounting sector and has been since May 2020 the Vice President and a board member of Deloitte’s branch in Francophone Africa.