Marème MBAYE NDIAYE, A lioness who imposed herself in a land of lions

(Business in Cameroon) - Many positive things could be said about Marème Mbaye Ndiaye, the first female Managing Director of Société Générale Cameroon. She will be remembered for her great humility, but also her natural inclination to listen to her clients. As far as her professional career is concerned, this Lioness of the Teranga imposed herself without any major problems in the land of the Indomitable lions.

She spent almost all of her career working at the pan-African banking group Ecobank. There, she acquired all the legitimacy to run one of the largest banks in Cameroon. At the time she was recruited to manage SG Cameroon, Marème Ndiaye was the Chief of staff for the Managing Director of Ecobank Transnational Incorporated, a position she assumed in 2016.