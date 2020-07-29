Léonce AUGOU, The MD preceded by his reputation at Chanas assurances

(Business in Cameroon) - Ivorian Léonce Augou officially became the managing director of Chanas assurances on September 2, 2019. He thus took the reins of a company that has a large customer portfolio in the Cameroonian market but was gradually recovering after a difficult period. Before his appointment, Augou was working at Saham assurances Côte d'Ivoire as director of the insurer’s partnership and synergy division. In 2016, he was appointed as Sales and Communication Director for the same institution.

The Ivorian holds a graduate degree in insurance from the Institut national Polytechnique Houphouët Boigny of Côte d'Ivoire. In Cameroon, his skills should be extremely useful in the health insurance sector, in line with the country’s universal health insurance project.