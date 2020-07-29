Gordon ACHA, The investment banking specialist

(Business in Cameroon) - For the past three years, Gordon Acha has been the managing director of the U.S banking group Citigroup’s branch in Cameroon. Not only is the position prestigious, but it also allows the Cameroonian to put his expertise in investment banking at the service of his country.

Gordon holds a Bachelor of Science and an M.B.A which he obtained from the University of Massachusetts and the Suffolk University (in Boston), in the US. Before returning to Cameroon where he would occupy various positions including that of corporate and commercial banking head of Citi, he worked in many financial services firms in the US.

After increasing the value of Citi Cameroon’s client portfolio by millions of dollars, he left the company to work at the Atlantic group but later returned to head its Ivorian branch, and then the branch in Gabon.