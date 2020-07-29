Thierry KEPEDEN, The boss of AXA assurances in Cameroon

(Business in Cameroon) - Thierry Kepeden is the managing director of the Cameroonian subsidiary of French insurance group Axa Assurances, a position he has been occupying for the past 10 years.

He holds a Master’s degree in Business law from the University of Paris X, a postgraduate diploma in insurance from the University of Paris Panthéon Sorbonne, and a diploma from the Institut des assurances de Paris.

After his studies, Kepeden started working for Groupama Assurances, a Paris-based insurance group. However, he returned to his home-country Cameroon in 1990 and joined the ranks of Axa Cameroon in 1993.