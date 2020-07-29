Serge Yanic NANA, The ascending financial engineer

(Business in Cameroon) - To most people in Cameroon, Serge Yanic Nana would not be considered as famous. Nevertheless, the Paris Diderot graduate has supported many projects carried out in his country. For example, when the government was working on the Mbalam iron ore project, he was the one called for financial advice. Now, he develops tourism projects such as that for the Radison Blu Hotel chain which is coming to Cameroon.

According to Naveed Irshad, one of Nana’s former colleagues from the Canadian insurance firm Manulife, “Serge is extremely brilliant and ingenious. His varied background and vast experience make him an outstanding thinker with a fresh perspective and the right person for difficult projects. It has been a pleasure working with him.” A great testimony in favor of the founder and CEO of Financial Capital, an investment and financial analysis consulting firm based in Douala.