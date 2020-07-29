Gwendoline ABUNAW, A reliable professional at the head of Ecobank Cameroon

(Business in Cameroon) - The University of Buea, located in the South West region of Cameroon, has reasons to be proud of this former student. Indeed, it is there that Gwendoline Abunaw obtained her Bachelor's degree in Banking and Finance before continuing her graduate studies at the Metropolitan University of London, England. However, before heading to the latter, she worked as a loan analyst for Standard Chartered Bank Cameroon.

After returning to Cameroon from the UK, she joined Ecobank as Head of Corporate Clients, a position she occupied for 17 months before being hired by Citigroup Cameroon. There, she was in charge of the firm’s public relations. In February 2011 however, Abunaw decided to return to Ecobank Cameroon and worked her way through the company to become managing director in June 2017.