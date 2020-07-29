Wilfrid FLOTTES DE POUZOLS, The first line of defense against shoddy goods

(Business in Cameroon) - Most people don’t know him in Cameroon but he is the main actor preventing poor-quality goods from entering the country. His name is Wilfrid Flottes de Pouzols and he also makes sure that the state receives fair revenues from its imports. It is almost 17 years since he started working for Société Générale de Surveillance (SGS), and almost 12 years since he became active in the Central Africa region.

Since 1988, SGS Cameroon SA - a subsidiary of the SGS Group - has remained Cameroon's preferred partner for trade facilitation and import control. Increasing and securing customs revenues, as well as boosting trade are the key objectives set for the SGS by the ministry of Finance. The Douala-based company also provides strategic services in agriculture, oil, gas, petrochemicals, industry, and certification.