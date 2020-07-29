Lucas DJEMMO, A big shot in the building materials sector

(Business in Cameroon) - Lucas Djemmo is the boss of Sorepco, a company that was for a long time known as a retailer of construction materials. Over the years, however, the firm has diversified and sells many other products all over Cameroon. Estimating that the time was right to do so, Djemmo entered the real estate market.

The successful entrepreneur currently owns several tourist accommodation businesses, most of them located in Douala, Cameroon’s economic capital. Djemmo, who is also one of the country’s biggest importers, is surprisingly discreet.