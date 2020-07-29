Nassrallah EL SAHELY, The shark who rules over Cameroon’s mineral water…

(Business in Cameroon) - Nassrallah El Sahely is the worthy son of his father Marouf El Sahely. When the latter was leaving his native country Lebanon, he certainly could not imagine that the family business would prosper so much that his son would become the leader of the mineral water market in Cameroon by 2016. Yet, Nassrallah EL SAHELY did it even though this sector was controlled for decades by Source Tangui, a local subsidiary of Castel group and company behind the famous Source Tangui mineral water brand.

“Sources du Pays,” which is headed by Nassrallah El Sahely, controls 61% of the mineral water market in Cameroon (data from 2017), thanks to its brands “Supermont” and “Opur” (bought from Nabco). Its products are also very popular in Angola, the Central African Republic, Congo, and Zambia. Also, the El Sahely family operates in the fruit juice market, with the “Planète” brand notably.