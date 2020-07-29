Augusto SOARES DOS REIS, The futuristic power producer

(Business in Cameroon) - An electrical engineer and business management graduate, Augusto Soares Dos Reis has 26 years of experience in electricity generation, distribution, and marketing as well as in the development of major investment projects. Thanks to his experience, he was appointed Managing Director of Nachtigal Hydro Power Company, the company entrusted with the construction of a 420MW hydropower plant on the Sanaga River in central Cameroon.

This energy infrastructure will produce 30% of the country’s current installed capacity. With a 255 KV transmission line spanning over a 50 KM stretch, the Nachtigal power plant dam is the future of electricity in Cameroon. Cameroonian authorities expect that the infrastructure will help the country bridge its energy deficit and even enable the export of electricity to other Central African countries.