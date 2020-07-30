Ousmanou KOUOTOU, A confirmed logistician

(Business in Cameroon) - He is one of the numerous students Douala’s Ecole Supérieure des Sciences Economiques et Commerciales (Essec) can be proud of. After his master's degree in administration and business management, Ousmanou Kouotou entered the professional world working for companies such as Camgaz and SABC group. However, he consecrated the past 30 years of his life to DHL, one of the leading logistics companies in the world.

For the past 7 years, this alumnus of the most prestigious business school in Cameroon has been helping strengthen the group’s presence in Cameroon. Several people in the Cameroonian business community speak of him as one of the most accomplished managers of his generation.