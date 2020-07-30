Mouhamadou NDIAYE, The hidden hero of sweet treat lovers

(Business in Cameroon) - This Senegalese has been the head of sweet treats factory Chocolaterie et confiserie du Cameroun (Chococam) for several years now. Few children and young people know this, but a large proportion of the chocolate-based sweets and hot drinks on the Cameroonian market are produced locally by this subsidiary of South African food giant Tiger Brand.

It is one of the oldest and most important companies in the agro-industrial sector of Cameroon. Created in 1967, this agro-industrial unit, which processes hundreds of tons of cocoa every year for the local and regional markets, recently diversified its operations in the framework of the expansion plan implemented by its parent company. Apart from chocolates and other sweets, Chococam now distributes the rice brand "Tastic" and beauty products "Miadi" in Cameroon.