Hayssam EL JAMMAL, King of steel

(Business in Cameroon) - Prometal, the company where he is the Managing Director, is the strategic partner of several infrastructure projects in Cameroon. The company has worked on the Lom Pangar dam; the second bridge over the Wouri River, in Douala; as well as the two stadiums of Olembé, in Yaoundé, and Japoma, in Douala, which will host the next African Cup of Nations in early 2022.

Hayssam EL Jammal supervises about 1,000 workers, making sure each of them performs their job with precision and delivers the best quality of work possible. In only ten years of operation, Prometal has become an important actor in ferrous building materials in the Cemac area.