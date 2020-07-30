Salamatou BANTSE, Revolutioner of business mobility

(Business in Cameroon) - She lives by the words “failure lies in our weaknesses.” Salamatou Bantse, 42, graduated in the chemical sciences when she started her car rental business. Today, she manages Pomme Rouge, a company that offers mobility solutions for big companies in Douala. She works with Chinese Huawei, Moroccan Cimaf, U.S. Citibank, and French Total.

Her company touts a local service, which combines the quality of major competitors such as Avis, and the touch of privileged customer relations that only a medium-sized company can offer. She intends to popularize useful and profitable mobility for her customer portfolio, which she generally prefers to call “partners”.