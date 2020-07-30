Julien BESANCON, Five-star hotelier

(Business in Cameroon) - He manages the biggest hotel in Cameroon -Hilton- located right in the heart of the city of Yaoundé. He joined the Cameroonian group in August 2019, but before that, he was the operation manager for Hilton Dubai Jumeirah and Hilton Dubai The Walk. Holder of a Bachelor’s degree in hotel management obtained at the Vatel Institute of Lyon, France, his mission is to maintain the reputation and leadership of the only 5-star hotel in Cameroon.

In 2013, his professionalism earned him the title of Food & Beverage Manager of the Year Hilton Arabian Peninsula. He received this honor for his performance, well above expectations. The Hilton Hotel in Yaoundé, which he is now in charge of, is a privileged place of residence and passage for national and international businessmen. It is also the place of stay for distinguished guests of the Government of Cameroon, including Heads of State.