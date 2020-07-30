Ludovic MINOUE, Exporter of 100% organic products

(Business in Cameroon) - After working in various types of companies, Ludovic Minoue now puts his long experience as a marketer at the service of Made of Africa Sarl, the company he created in 2018. Made of Africa Sarl is positioned as one of the most successful companies in the sale of dried fruits for European markets, where demand for this type of product is exploding. The company has a production capacity of 126 tons of dried fruits per year and works with 176 small-scale producers who supply two processing units.

The academic background of this economic operator has prepared him to be a salesman. He obtained a bachelor's degree in marketing and his higher degrees in France, where he studied. When he returned to Cameroon, he first worked for Total Cameroon, then for Biotropicale, where he got into the organic farming business. Ludovic Minoue evolves and continues to grow in a sector with strong growth potential.