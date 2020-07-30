Jean Claude NGBWA, Head of the Unified Financial Market

(Business in Cameroon) - Former Secretary-General of the Inter-African Conference on Insurance Markets (CIMA) -which regulates insurance markets in Central and West Africa- and the then former president of the Financial Market Commission, which used to regulate the defunct Cameroonian financial market, Jean Claude Ngbwa is, since 2019, the very first Managing Director of the Douala-based Central African Unified Stock Exchange (BVMAC). With his position, Mr. Ngbwa is at the heart of the regional strategy for the development of a modern financial market, likely to be the main lever for the development of the CEMAC zone, where access to financing is difficult.

“The action plan that BVMAC has for 2020 requires a minimum capitalization of XAF1,200 billion on the equity segment with the assumption of six listed companies at a rate of one per country. Minimum capitalization of XAF1,000 billion is required for the bond component; this time with the assumption of the bond issue of each Member State,” he announced in late December 2019, during a workshop organized by the regulator (Cosumaf) in Libreville, Gabon.