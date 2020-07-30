Robert HELOU, A big agribusinessman

(Business in Cameroon) - Robert Helou became the manager of Nestlé Cameroun, the local branch of agribusiness giant Nestlé, on March 1, 2019. Since then, this holder of an MBA in Business Administration has been at the heart of major managerial and social issues, having the daunting responsibility of keeping production at an optimal level and sustaining millions of Cameroonians.

More than one million Nestlé products are sold on the local market every day. These include dairy products (milk powder, sweetened condensed milk), the famous seasoning cube Maggi, flavorings, and Nescafé.