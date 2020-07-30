Yaouba BELLO, The discreet carrier

(Business in Cameroon) - Known for being very discreet, this business owner avoids any media exposure. He believes in the words “work hard in silence, let your success be your noise” as the saying goes. Touristique Express, the company he manages, has positioned itself as the leader in the segment of high-quality public transport in Cameroon for the past decade.

Touristique group also operates two branches namely Touristique Voyage and Touristiques Colis and has become the leader in VIP transport between the two capitals of the country. In 2019, the group’s workforce reached a little more than 1,120 people.